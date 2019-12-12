Register for Online Information Sessions



NSW CAPO are engaging the community again and want to have a yarn with you about Closing the Gap and the next steps for you to have your say.

Information sessions will be run the week commencing the 8th November to discuss the overall approach to the online engagements.

The online engagements will commence the week of the 15th November 2021.

We are hosting a number of Information sessions that will let you know:

• Who NSW CAPO is,

• What is going on with Closing the Gap,

• What you need to do to attend the Information/Engagement sessions, and

• What each of the focus areas talks will be about

To register, select a date and enter your details below: