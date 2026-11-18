The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) has called on the Australian Governments to act on the preliminary findings of United Nations Special Rapporteur Dr Albert Barume following his official visit to Australia.

During the visit, Dr Barume met with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and organisations to hear about issues affecting their communities. On 12 November, NSWALC hosted an interactive dialogue in Redfern, where Aboriginal organisations and community members raised concerns directly with the Special Rapporteur.

NSWALC Chairperson Dr Raymond Kelly thanked Dr Barume for his engagement and acknowledged those that contributed to the dialogue.

“People spoke clearly about what needs to change; rights must be respected, voices heard, our lands protected and governments held accountable for their commitments.”

The preliminary findings raise concerns about the lack of enforceable national protections for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, limited national political representation, systemic racism, the incarceration of Aboriginal children and adults, and ongoing failures to address historical injustices.

Dr Kelly said the findings reinforced concerns Aboriginal Peoples and their organisations had raised with governments for decades: rights recognised internationally still lack adequate protection in Australian law.

Next year marks 20 years since the United Nations adopted the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Dr Kelly said Australia must use the anniversary to turn its commitments into meaningful protections at home.

“UNDRIP must be more than a commitment acknowledged overseas and shelved in Australia. Its principles must have practical meaning for our people, communities, lands and future.”

The findings on political representation also carry weight following the unsuccessful 2023 referendum, Dr Kelly said.