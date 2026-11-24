The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) extends its sincere thanks to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Dr Albert Barume, following a significant community event in Redfern on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Redfern Interactive Dialogue

Following a Welcome to Country by the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC), Dr Barume and his delegation heard directly from the floor during an afternoon of interventions addressing key priorities, rights, and lived experiences across New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

Watch our wrap up video of the Interactive Dialogue:

Voices from the Land Rights Network and Community

The NSW Land Rights Network contributed strongly to the afternoon’s interventions. NSWALC addressed human rights, while Eden LALC spoke on institutionalised Aboriginal child abuse and Jali LALC highlighted long-term displacement after natural disasters and government interventions.

Other New South Wales advocates and peak bodies included the NSW Child, Family and Community Peak Aboriginal Corporation (AbSec) on child protection and family preservation, Wyanga Aboriginal Aged Care on aged care and youth justice, and the Aboriginal Culture, Heritage and Arts Association on cultural participation. Representatives from BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, the Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT), Amnesty International, and the University of Technology Sydney Centre for Indigenous People and Work also contributed.

Interstate and national delegates provided vital broader context. They included Victorian Treaty body Gellung Warl, Aboriginal Community Elders Services, Amnesty International Tasmania and national organisations Change the Record and the Lowitja Institute.

Sydney Itinerary

Prior to arriving in Redfern, Dr Barume’s Sydney itinerary included a community visit hosted by the La Perouse LALC. This featured a guided walk with Aboriginal Rangers and discussions with the La Perouse LALC Chairperson, CEO, and Board Members on Land Rights, Culture, and Heritage. It was followed by a midday programme with the Australian Human Rights Commission.

NSWALC’s event concluded with an informal dinner at the NCIE, allowing participants and leaders to continue discussions with Dr Barume.

Preliminary Findings and NSWALC’s Call for Action

Dr Barume released his Preliminary Findings on Friday 13 November in Sydney at the conclusion of his two-week official visit. They are available at the following link: Preliminary Findings by the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

He called on the Commonwealth Government to establish enforceable national minimum standards to protect First Peoples’ rights, address worsening rates of child removal and youth and adult incarceration, combat heightened racism, and establish a genuine national representative mechanism following the 2023 referendum.

His observations echoed many of the concerns raised in Redfern and in NSWALC’s formal written submission to the Special Rapporteur earlier this year. Dr Barume will present his final report to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2027.

Following the release, NSWALC called on Australian governments to deliver concrete action rather than empty promises. NSWALC urged governments to use next year’s 20th anniversary of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) to embed its principles into Australian law and establish a genuine national representative mechanism.

It also called on the NSW Government to resolve outstanding land claims and strengthen, rather than weaken, Aboriginal land rights in the state. You can read NSWALC’s full Media Release here: United Nations Findings Demand Action Not More Promises On Aboriginal Rights

NSWALC thanks Dr Barume and his delegation for their commitment to advancing Indigenous rights and looks forward to the Special Rapporteur’s ongoing international advocacy.