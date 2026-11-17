The NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) can confirm that the Aboriginal Land Rights Amendment Bill 2026, which reforms section 42 of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (ALRA) has passed the NSW Parliament.

NSWALC notified the Network of the Bill being introduced into Parliament in the Network Message on the 14 September.

Section 42 had restrictions on how Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs) dealt with some land where native title existed. The former arrangements created additional legal costs, delays and uncertainty for LALCs seeking to use, manage or develop their land.

The reforms provide a clearer path for LALCs to activate land for housing, community, cultural and economic purposes, while maintaining appropriate protections for native title and the existing governance requirements applying to LALC land dealings.

These changes follow years of advocacy by the Aboriginal Land Rights Network. Thank you to the LALCs and community members who shared their experience and helped shape the reforms.

What Happens Next

NSWALC will work with Aboriginal Affairs NSW and NTSCORP to support the implementation of the reforms and provide LALCs with clear information about what they mean in practice. We will update the Network as the commencement arrangements are confirmed. LALCs should continue to follow the existing statutory and governance requirements when considering land dealings.