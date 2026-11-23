The NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) has updated the Land Dealings factsheets. The updated factsheets are available on the LALC Land Dealings webpage.

Revenue NSW has introduced a new process for assessing and paying the Community Development Levy (CDL). LALCs may now pay the CDL via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and apply for assessment of CDL via email.

Revenue NSW has provided the following process for payment of CDL and assessment of CDL applications:

1. LALCs pay CDL via EFT:

Account name: OSR Crown Revenue BSB: 032-001 Account Number: 203869

2. LALCs apply to Revenue NSW for assessment of CDL as follows:

Email the application to duties@revenue.nsw.gov.au

In the “Subject” line, state “CDL Applications” (this will ensure the application will be assigned the relevant duties officer)

Attach: a) a copy of the fully executed and dated exchanged contract for sale b) a copy of the EFT remittance confirming payment of CDL



3. After completing its assessment, Revenue NSW will email the LALC a case decision letter confirming the land dealing and payment details.

Where a transaction is exempt from stamp duty, LALCs may also be exempt from CDL. LALCs seeking an exemption should provide evidence to Revenue NSW. If the exemption applies, Revenue NSW will issue a letter confirming this.

CDL must be paid before NSWALC issues a Registration Approval Certificate (see Factsheet 6) for the dealing. Please refer to Factsheet 7 for further information about CDL, applicable transactions, exemptions and the Revenue NSW calculator.

For more information, please contact NSWALC’s Land Dealing Team at: landdealing@alc.org.au